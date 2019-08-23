Signition LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signition LP decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.07. The company had a trading volume of 451,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

