Signition LP Acquires Shares of 11,008 WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WABCO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WABCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WABCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WABCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,379. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $912.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. WABCO had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

