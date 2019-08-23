Signition LP Acquires 883 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signition LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for about 1.6% of Signition LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signition LP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 12.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 55.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 116,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 18.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $85.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $76.80. 136,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.