Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $43.06. 4,335,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,339,518. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

