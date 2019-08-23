Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 121.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 149.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $140.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $150.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $166.07 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $191.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -251.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

