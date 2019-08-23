Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday.

LON:QFI opened at GBX 4.99 ($0.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 million and a PE ratio of -16.63. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12 month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.15.

In related news, insider Michael Peter Kirk bought 18,143 shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,270.01 ($1,659.49).

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

