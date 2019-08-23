Shard (SHARD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Shard has a market cap of $832,301.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,758,154 coins and its circulating supply is 19,454,789 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.