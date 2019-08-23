Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SERV. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of SERV opened at $58.22 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

