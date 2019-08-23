Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.75

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.75 and traded as high as $120.00. Serica Energy shares last traded at $115.80, with a volume of 490,237 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 159 ($2.08) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $307.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.75.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

