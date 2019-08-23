Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Trading 9.1% Higher

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, 9,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 138,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

The stock has a market cap of $70.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 120.67% and a negative return on equity of 5,057.55%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 155,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

