Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.50 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Bilaxy and Bibox. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00031003 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001582 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

