Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $933,367.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,302.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $2,248,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,952.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 186,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,973. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

