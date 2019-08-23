Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,559,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,536,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,866 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 152.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 610,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,279,000 after purchasing an additional 368,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 344,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

