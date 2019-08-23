Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,274,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,845,000 after acquiring an additional 354,493 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 96.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,478,000 after acquiring an additional 225,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,726,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 98.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. William Blair downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.