Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after acquiring an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.33. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

In related news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

