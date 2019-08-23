Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 229 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 94,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

