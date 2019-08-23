Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 499 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,596,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,913.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,272 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,117 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 13,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,103. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

