SEA (NYSE:SE) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on SEA (NYSE:SE) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE:SE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 450,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,709. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 247.93% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The company’s revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,980,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,575 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $17,640,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

