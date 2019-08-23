Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.60, approximately 842,572 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 771,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

