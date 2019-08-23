Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Increased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 15.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,140. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.