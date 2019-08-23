Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Raised by MRA Associates USA LLC

MRA Associates USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index accounts for about 3.5% of MRA Associates USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MRA Associates USA LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $37.82. 37,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

