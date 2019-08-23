Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 162,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 233,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $119.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 87,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $10,457,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,026 shares of company stock valued at $50,867,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.