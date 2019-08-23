savedroid (SVD) Price Tops $0.0003

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One savedroid token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. savedroid has a market capitalization of $737,740.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get savedroid alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.31 or 0.04881466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000267 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.