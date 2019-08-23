Savant Capital LLC Takes $6.33 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 121,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.64. 59,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,657. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $197.47. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.