Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.25. 1,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,564. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $71.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

