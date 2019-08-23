Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Boeing by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 94.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Boeing stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.68. 7,884,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,528. The company has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.