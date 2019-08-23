Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 104,697 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 104,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.57. 57,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

