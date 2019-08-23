salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $185.00 by BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $185.00 price objective from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

Shares of CRM traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.24. 6,031,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.22. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $25,851.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,406 shares of company stock valued at $45,207,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $14,566,000. Natixis purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $29,610,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 66.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

