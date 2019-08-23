Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.95

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $138.95 and traded as low as $143.25. Safran shares last traded at $145.05, with a volume of 16,339 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95.

About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

