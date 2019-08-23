Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.25

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

