Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.25

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Article: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.