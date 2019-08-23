Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $125,264.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.02273208 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000256 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

