SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $1.82. SAExploration shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 3,996 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

In related news, COO Brian A. Beatty sold 44,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $135,148.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,101.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SAExploration by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 620,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAExploration by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SAExploration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAExploration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAExploration by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

