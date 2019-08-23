RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Director Buys $178,600.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon bought 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $178,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Denmar John Dixon bought 13,106 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $55,176.26.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $270.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.97 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

