Rubycoin (RBY) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024945 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,265,554 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

