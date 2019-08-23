RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Announces Earnings Results

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13), Morningstar.com reports. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

RTW stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. RTW Retailwinds has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 142,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

RTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

