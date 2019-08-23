RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.95

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.95 and traded as high as $138.04. RPS Group shares last traded at $134.60, with a volume of 118,088 shares changing hands.

RPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Numis Securities downgraded RPS Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.95. The stock has a market cap of $305.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £31,250 ($40,833.66). Insiders have purchased 242,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,330 in the last quarter.

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

