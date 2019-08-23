Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $228.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

