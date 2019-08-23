Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.05.

NYSE FMS opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 643,494 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 266,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 483.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 377,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 94,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,677,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

