Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of RY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.59. 91,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,588,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

