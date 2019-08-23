Route1 (ROI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Route1 (CVE:ROI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of CVE:ROI opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 million and a P/E ratio of -21.94. Route1 has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.72.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

