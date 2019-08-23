Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.41-4.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.10.

Shares of ROST traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. 641,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. Ross Stores has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

