Robert H. Mundheim Buys 5,000 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Robert H. Mundheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GOGO opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Gogo Inc has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

