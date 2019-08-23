Rikoon Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,587 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.97. 790,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.93. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

