Rikoon Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 289.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.10. 77,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

