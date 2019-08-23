Rikoon Group LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 72.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,265. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

