Rikoon Group LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $373,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,435,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,040 shares of company stock valued at $37,121,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

