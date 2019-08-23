Rikoon Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. 2,221,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

