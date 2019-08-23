Rikoon Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 218,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 10.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,528,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,821,000 after purchasing an additional 138,620 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 899,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 75.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 326,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 101,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 Value Index alerts:

IUSV stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12 month low of $905.35 and a 12 month high of $1,088.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.