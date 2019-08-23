Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,168. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

