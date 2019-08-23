Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. 2,480,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,273. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

